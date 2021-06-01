Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) 
Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Jun-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 31-May-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.4815 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27070483 
CODE: NRJU LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  108483 
EQS News ID:  1202931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)

