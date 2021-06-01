Integration of Paysafe's Skrill payment gateway and Wix sites offers a quick and easy way for businesses to accept online payments

Skrill, the digital payments brand and part of leading specialised payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), announces a new multi-country collaboration with Wix,a leading global SaaS platform for businesses to create, manage and grow an online presence. The Skrill payment gateway is now integrated with Wix to provide millions of business owners the ability to accept payments.

Wix provides a world-class platform to over 200 million users worldwide, empowering anyone to build an online presence. Any type of business including entrepreneurs, designers, developers, creative services or restaurants can use the Wix platform to create a professional website and manage their business online.

Through the collaboration with Wix, Skrill offers a fully integrated payment solution which is quick and easy to connect so that businesses can begin accepting payments within hours. The Skrill payment gateway allows businesses to accept payments in over 40 currencies via credit cards, debit cards, local payment methods and more than 80 banks globally. Among the alternative payment methods accepted via a single integration to Skrill's payment gateway are the Skrill digital wallet and other Paysafe services including online bank transfer solution Rapid Transfer and online cash solution Paysafecash.

Research undertaken in October 2020 by Skrill's parent company Paysafe showed that around 84% of small to medium-sized businesses have had to alter their operations since the outbreak of COVID to appeal to a broader target market with adapting digital strategies forming a core part of this. Of the businesses that made changes, 78% specifically diversified their payment offerings and as a direct result, 66% saw an increase in sales.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe, said: "The last year has been a pivotal one for many businesses or sole traders who may not have considered growing their online presence before, and the checkout has proved to be a vital consideration as part of this. By integrating Skrill and strengthening and diversifying their checkout, businesses looking to make the leap online or grow their ecommerce presence with Wix will have a competitive advantage. We are truly excited at the prospect of what our online partners can achieve as a result of this new collaboration."

