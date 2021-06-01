Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
ChannelAdvisor Accelerates Hiring of Sales Roles Following 22% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in Q1 2021

Leading e-commerce company actively recruits for sales roles in EMEA

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced the company is actively hiring for a number of sales positions. These roles include sales development representative, account executive, and senior enterprise account executive.

"As a recognised leader in the e-commerce space and coming off a fantastic 2020 in addition to an exceptional Q1 2021, we are excited to build upon this momentum by expanding our sales organisation and continuing our commitment to invest for growth," said Paul Colucci, chief revenue officer at ChannelAdvisor. "Our sales team is an invaluable part of the company and is on the front lines working with some of the largest and most innovative brands and retailers. They have the unique opportunity to identify our customers' evolving business needs and introduce them to ChannelAdvisor's best-in-class suite of products, services, and expert guidance, including our premier network of strategic partners."

"People are the best investment we make at ChannelAdvisor, and we are committed to helping our employees grow along with our organisation," said Randi Seran, vice president of human resources at ChannelAdvisor. "E-commerce is an exciting industry to build a sales career, and we are looking forward to adding talented, results-driven professionals to our winning team."

Interested applicants can explore the open positions on ChannelAdvisor's career page.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Laura Lane
0203 014 2700
laura.lane@channeladvisor.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787743/channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

