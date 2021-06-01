Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Maven Wireless Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (254/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Maven Wireless Sweden AB, company registration number 559065-6384, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Maven Wireless Sweden AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 10, 2021. The company has 46,171,440 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: MAVEN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 50,786,825 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961180 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226643 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559065-6384 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.