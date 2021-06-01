Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per May 31, 2021

On May 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 311 per share.

The closing price on May 31, 2021, was SEK 337.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 325.70 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, June 1, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

