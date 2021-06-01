Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

1 June 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') by certain Directors.

On 28 May 2021, Directors of the Company acquired a total of 36,800 Ordinary Shares, as set out in the table below.

Director Ordinary Shares acquired Price per Ordinary Share Resultant Holding of Ordinary Shares % of Issued Share Capital Alistair Currie 18,400 43.25p 567,424 3.67 Ed Jenkins 18,400 43.25p 115,136 0.75

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Currie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capital for Colleagues plc b) LEI 213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 40p each





ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) 18,400 Ordinary Shares at 43.25p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



n/a (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 28 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market