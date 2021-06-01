Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
London, June 1
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment
1 June 2021
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') by certain Directors.
On 28 May 2021, Directors of the Company acquired a total of 36,800 Ordinary Shares, as set out in the table below.
|Director
|Ordinary Shares acquired
|Price per Ordinary Share
|Resultant Holding of Ordinary Shares
|% of Issued Share Capital
|Alistair Currie
|18,400
|43.25p
|567,424
|3.67
|Ed Jenkins
|18,400
|43.25p
|115,136
|0.75
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
www.capitalforcolleagues.com
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
01985 201 980
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
|020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alistair Currie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|18,400 Ordinary Shares at 43.25p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Edmund Jenkins
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|18,400 Ordinary Shares at 43.25p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market