Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Permascand Top Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (255/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Permascand Top Holding AB, company registration number 559227-6124 fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Permascand Top Holding AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 4, 2021. The company has 50,490,0001 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: PSCAND ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 59,313,529 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015962048 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226687 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559227-6124 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 50 Industrials ------------------------------------ 5020 Industrials Goods and Services ------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 4, 2021, up to and including June 7, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 25 and page 113-114 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399. 1After split and share conversion, which is expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on or about 2 June 2021.