ETC Group's BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) is the first cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) to be traded on a UK exchange Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF)

UK Launch follows successful listings on Deutsche Börse's XETRA platform and SIX Swiss Exchange

CCP Clearing of the cryptocurrency ETP will be provided by SIX x-clear as the sole CCP

ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), the specialist provider of innovative, digital asset-backed securities, announces that its BTCE Bitcoin product will be available to trade as of 7 June via the Aquis Exchange MTFs in London and Paris. This is the first time a cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) has been available for trading on any UK market or any European MTF. Trading will take place in GBP, CHF, Euro and USD, while clearing will be carried out by SIX x-clear as the sole CCP providing central clearing.

ETC Group's own research shows 53% of European professional investors prefer to trade Bitcoin via an ETP1 and by being available to trade on Aquis, BTCE will be reaching a wider group of investors and benefitting from Aquis' unique and innovative trading features. ETC Group's BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) held its debut as the world's first centrally cleared Bitcoin ETP on Deutsche Börse's XETRA platform in June 2020, and then listed on SIX Swiss Exchange in January 2021. In 2021 it has been the top bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) performer in Europe; inflows in Q1 hit $459.66 million around 41% of total inflows into the eight Bitcoin ETPs during the period while daily turnover at $51.158 million was nearly double its nearest rival2

Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group said: We have seen many investors recognise the benefits of including secure crypto ETPs like BTCE in their portfolios as an effective hedge against inflation. ETC Group provides exposure to bitcoin, ether, and litecoin through our 100% physically backed cryptocurrency ETPs, and bringing our flagship bitcoin product to Aquis Exchange was a logical step as institutional demand for exposure to crypto grows around the world."

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange commented:Investors are increasingly accepting digital assets as a bona fide asset class and giving them a place in balanced investment portfolios.Aquis has a history of innovation and is responding to client demand for these assets in an agile way allowing traders to access them in a liquid, regulated environment."

Marcus Harreus, Head SIX x-clear said: "We are extremely proud to be chosen as the sole CCP to carry out the clearing services of this innovative initiative. Our strategy is to extend SIX x-clear across Europe as a leading CCP whilst recognising the importance of a robust oversight framework in order to deliver the best-in-class service for our clients."

ETC Group selected Aquis due to its status as one of Europe's largest regulated exchanges (by value traded) trading over 1,700 securities from across 15 European markets, with venues in both the UK and France. Aquis operates an innovative and cost-effective subscription model and does not allow non-client aggressive proprietary trading, which means its large liquidity pool is less subject to negative market impact. Aquis also has a particularly innovative Market At Close order type that allows users to get the mid-point price from the closing auctions. SIX x-clear was selected as the sole CCP for this innovative asset class given its robust risk modelling and mitigation processes to support this product in a cleared environment.

BTCE is supported by a network of world class Authorised Participants (APs) and Market Makers, experienced in cryptocurrency markets as well as the ETP markets. The APs ensure on-exchange liquidity and tight spreads, enabling traders to purchase in all sizes without having to worry about market impact. This latest BTCE listing is set against an investment backdrop where investors are recognising BTCE's quality, as the most traded cryptocurrency ETP in Europe, which frequently in Q1 2021 displaced major ETFs in terms of top trading volumes on Deutsche Börse's XETRA.

BTCE will be available on Aquis Exchange for professional investors only. It is issued by ETC Group and distributed by HANetf. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and your capital is at risk.

About ETC Group

ETC Group is specialized in developing innovative digital asset-backed securities and is backed by a number of major London-based financial institutions. Shareholders include XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of electronic market-making firm XTX Markets, and financial services firm ITI Capital. For more information, visit www.etc-group.com.

Investors can purchase BTCE (Bitcoin ETC), ZETH (Ethereum ETC) and ELTC (Litecoin ETC) through their regular broker or bank with access to XETRA and SIX Swiss Exchange, and individuals or institutions wanting to exchange their Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin holdings directly for the product can do so via the network of Authorised Participants of the Issuer. As with all exchange traded products, an investor's capital is at risk.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

About SIX x-clear

SIX x-clear as a leading CCP offers a highly diversified clearing services with access to multiple trading platforms across Europe. We deliver multi-asset clearing services in a highly regulated environment while managing risk in real-time. It is one of Europe's most efficient stable and capitalized CCP clearing houses. SIX x-clear performs key functions that to reduce credit risk, and enables liquidity for an efficient trading environment. SIX x-clear is part of SIX Group, which operates and develops financial market infrastructure services for the Swiss and Spanish financial centres.

1 Source: https://www.hanetf.com/article/668/pressemitteilung-neue-umfrage-ergibt-dass-etps-das-bevorzugte-instrument-sind-fr-professionelle-investoren-in-europa-um-in-bitcoin-zu-investieren

2 Source: Bloomberg as of 31.03.21. Data taken from Bloomberg for the relevant exchanges in Stockholm, Frankfurt and Zurich.

