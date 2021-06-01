Medlab is a drug delivery biotechnology company with a proprietary platform, NanoCelle, which is a patented nanomicellar formulation that can improve the delivery of drugs. With the growing appreciation of the medicinal properties of cannabis, Medlab-s lead product became NanaBis, a THC:CBD (1:1) cannabis extract encapsulated in NanoCelle particles, which enable a convenient buccal spray delivery. The most recent breakthrough was Medlab-s announcement that it had successfully produced a synthetic version of NanaBis, thus significantly streamlining the regulatory pathway. Once the product reformulation is done (current guidance is eight to 10 months), NanaBis will re-enter clinical development (potentially Phase III) as a fully synthetic, non-opioid pain relief drug optimised with proprietary delivery technology aimed at a vast market.

