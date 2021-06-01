Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Size Worth $698.2 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jun 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten-free baking mixes market size is anticipated to reach USD 698.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of gluten sensitivity, food allergies, and other disorders are driving the demand for gluten-free products, including baking mixes.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, the cookies segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 32% in 2020

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for cookies

Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising consumption of healthy food items

is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising consumption of healthy food items The launch of new products on e-commerce platforms, such as eBay and Amazon, emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to stay abreast of the competition

The grocery stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The presence of numerous grocery stores across all big and small economies is driving the product demand through this channel

Read 96 page research report with ToC on "Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cakes & Pastries, Cookies), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Club Stores), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-baking-mixes-market

In terms of product, the cookies segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant share of global revenue in 2020. This growth is attributed to the high demand for flavored cookies in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and the U.K. Market players are capitalizing on the popularity of new flavors in cookies by launching variants, such as Oreo and red velvet, in innovative packaging. Moreover, cookies are popular snacks among people of all age groups.

In terms of distribution channels, grocery stores emerged as the largest segment in 2020 due to a high number of grocery stores worldwide. With rising income levels and rapid urbanization, modern supermarkets have emerged across all big and small economies. These stores offer extensive product variety, discounts, and even change their layouts to appeal to new consumers and maintain their market share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regional market in the foreseeable future due to the rising demand for healthy food items and the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle among consumers in China, Australia, Japan, and India. The rising consumer awareness about the consequences of gluten consumption will also boost the demand for gluten-free baking mixes in the region. The industry is highly competitive when it comes to product variation and pricing. Prominent market participants are focusing on product innovation to attract more consumers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free baking mixes market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cookies



Cakes & Pastries



Bread



Pizza



Others

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Grocery Stores



Mass Merchandiser



Independent Natural or Health Food Store



Club Stores



Drug Stores



Others

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Australia





China





India





New Zealand



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market

General Mills, Inc.



Conagra Brands, Inc.



Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.



Williams - Sonoma, Inc.

- , Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc.



Partake Foods



Chebe



Naturpro



King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.



SalDoce Fine Foods

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

