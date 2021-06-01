Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2021 | 11:17
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 2 June 2021. 



Name:             MapsPeople        
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061549052       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          MAPS           
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            54,475,800 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 84 05 95 28       
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.02         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         224523          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000496
