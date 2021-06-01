The "Europe Food Processing Equipment Market By Application, By Type, By Mode of Operation, By Country, Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Food Processing Equipment Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Europe is the major region of the food and beverage industry. The major share of the European economy is coming from the food and beverage industry as nations such as Italy, Germany, and the U.K. play a crucial role in the economic development of the region. The rising demand and supply of these systems in these countries, combined with a robust and distributed network, is expected to create growth opportunities for product makers during the forecast period.

The growth of the food beverage processing equipment market is expected to be augmented by the consistent improvement in the food processing sector, advancements in processing technology, and constant development in the demand for processed food. Along with this, the market growth is further boosted by the increment in the food manufacturing capabilities and development of the food processing industry in the developing economies.

In order to satisfy the increasing demand for healthy functional foods and beverages, the manufacturers are anticipated to deploy the latest equipment along with the increasing preference for healthy food and functional foods. Players operating in the food processing market, food retail, and foodservice value chains have new possibilities to explore or grow their penetration of equipment products, either organically or with the help of acquisition.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Pre-Processing Market by Country in 2020, thereby, achieving a market value of $1,997.7 Million by 2027. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during (2021 2027). Additionally, The France market is poised to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2021 2027).

Key companies profiled in the report include John Bean Technologies Corporation, The Krones Group, Alfa Laval AB, MiddleBy Corporation, GEA Group AG, Buhler Group, Baader Group, Marel Ltd., SPX Flow, Inc., and FENCO Food Machinery S.r.l.

