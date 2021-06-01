Conditional admission to trading of Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-01 11:17 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 1, 2021 to approve Mainor Ülemiste AS application and to admit its up to 150,000 bonds with nominal value of 100 (Mainor Ülemiste bonds 2026) to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The first trading day of Mainor Ülemiste AS aforementioned bonds will be June 11, 2021 or on a date close to it. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.