FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth receives significant order for a range of key equipment for greenfield Chilean copper mine

FLSmidth has been selected to supply the majority of the key mineral processing technologies for a major copper producer in the Atacama Region of Chile.

The range of equipment and technologies includes the primary gyratory crusher, SAG mill, ball mill, traditional flotation cells, column cells, thickeners, cyclones and pumps. The flotation tailings and slimes thickeners will be designed to optimise the recovery of process water to the maximum extent possible. In total, it is expected that around 4700m3/hr overflow water will be available for reuse, a saving that supports FLSmidth's MissionZero sustainability goal of moving the mining industry towards zero water waste.

FLSmidth will also be able to provide comprehensive, long-term operational support at the site, which is located 400km south from the FLSmidth Service Supercenter in Antofagasta.

The order was partially booked in Q1 2021, with the majority of the amount, close to DKK200m, booked in Q2 2021. The equipment is expected to be delivered by end H1 2022. Our customer is Ausenco Chile Ltd., who are the lump-sum turnkey contractor for the Mantoverde Development Project, which is owned by Mantos Copper Holding ("Mantos Copper").

"We are delighted that Ausenco have recognised the benefits of selecting FLSmidth as their primary supplier for Mantoverde. It is a crystal-clear endorsement of FLSmidth's strength through the mineral processing flowsheet, and in service. This approach will maximise project execution efficiencies and de-risk process performance. We look forward to delivering the equipment to Mantoverde and providing service support from erection to start-up, and through to final commissioning," comments Mikko Keto, Mining President at FLSmidth.

Keto focused on the MissionZero sustainability aspect of the order, as it will help reduce energy and water waste at the site. "We are looking forward to working with Ausenco and their Environment & Sustainability team in South America. As the provider of the equipment and service, we will ensure optimised throughput and the efficient commissioning of the project in an environmentally friendly manner. This project will transform Mantoverde into a long-life, low-cost operation," adds Mikko Keto.

Mantoverde will produce 106,000 tons of fine copper and 33,000 ounces of gold annually.





