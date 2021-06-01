AlzeCure remains on track with its evolution into a mid-stage biotech, having recently reported positive headline data from its Phase Ib trial for ACD440, topical TRPV1 antagonist for pain. The company also held an R&D event for its Painless platform highlighting assets for pain ACD440 and TrkA-NAM (preclinical). Upcoming Phase I data for ACD856, a cognitive enhancer for Alzheimer's disease (AD), are expected in the coming months, while details about the start of a Phase IIa trial with ACD440 should be clarified later this year. We value AlzeCure at SEK826m or SEK21.9 per share (vs SEK19.3 per share previously).Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
ALZECURE PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de