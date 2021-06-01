ALZECURE PHARMA

AlzeCure remains on track with its evolution into a mid-stage biotech, having recently reported positive headline data from its Phase Ib trial for ACD440, topical TRPV1 antagonist for pain. The company also held an R&D event for its Painless platform highlighting assets for pain ACD440 and TrkA-NAM (preclinical). Upcoming Phase I data for ACD856, a cognitive enhancer for Alzheimer's disease (AD), are expected in the coming months, while details about the start of a Phase IIa trial with ACD440 should be clarified later this year. We value AlzeCure at SEK826m or SEK21.9 per share (vs SEK19.3 per share previously).

