Aktia Bank Plc: Markus Lindqvist appointed Director, Sustainability at Aktia

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

Master of Science in Economics and Business Adminstration Markus Lindqvist has been appointed as Aktia's director in charge of sustainability. In his new position, he is in charge of sustainability for the entire Aktia Group. Lindqvist has worked at Aktia since 2002 and was most recently in charge of responsible investing and international sales at Aktia Asset Management. He is also a member of the board of Finsif ry which promotes responsible investment.

"Sustainability plays an important role in Aktia's business operations and strategy. We want to make determined efforts to develop sustainability in order to respond to the growing demands of various stakeholders. Markus Lindqvist has a long and versatile career at Aktia and strong proven skills of leading responsible investing," says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

"It is great to take the next step and play a greater role in developing the sustainability at Aktia in its entirety. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important and is not only a qualitative indicator of our own activities, but also a critical success factor for Aktia as an actor in the financial sector. Only with excellent processes and solutions for responsible investing and lending can we respond to the needs of our customers and be a reliable partner for the journey to responsible growth of wealth," Aktia's new Director, Sustainability Markus Lindqvist says.

