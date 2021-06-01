Zapata Computing Expands Global Leadership in Quantum Computing Software Development with Launch of UK Entity

The strategic expansion into a global hub for innovation and commerce facilitates more productive collaboration with UK customers seeking to build quantum-ready applications

BOSTON, June 01, 2021, a leading enterprise software company for quantum-classical applications, today announced it has expanded its operations by registering a legal entity in the United Kingdom (UK). The expansion will enable Zapata to work more closely with projects restricted by export control laws or driven by the UK government, such as the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) and the Department of Trade and Industry, as well as with local universities and enterprise customers. Zapata has existing offices in Boston and Toronto and presence in Japan.



"As both a hotbed of innovation and a nerve center of the global economy, the United Kingdom is a natural place for us to expand our presence," said Christopher Savoie, Zapata's CEO. "Deepening customer and partner relationships in the UK allows us to work more closely with global organizations to develop production-ready quantum applications. These solutions leverage the best in classical computing and current quantum devices and techniques for impact today-but are also built to accommodate increases in quantum device capabilities over time."

Official presence in the UK allows Zapata to offer its Orquestra platform to UK-based and potentially other European enterprises, government projects and universities looking to build quantum-classical software in quantum machine learning, optimization and simulation. With Orquestra, organizations don't have to wait for quantum hardware technology to mature - they can create computational workflows leveraging today's NISQ devices that are forward-compatible with the more powerful quantum devices of the future. Kuano.ai , a British company accelerating drug discovery by combining AI and quantum computing, will be among the first to use Orquestra in the UK.

"We are excited to work with Zapata as part of our Innovate UK grant to maximise the potential of quantum computing in life sciences," said Kuano CEO Vid Stojevic. "The Kuano platform uses AI and quantum simulations to design compounds capable of selectively blocking specific enzymes by targeting the quantum transition state of the enzyme catalysis process. Quantum computing has the potential to transform our ability to model quantum hard enzyme transition states, unlocking hugely valuable first-in-class enzyme drug targets."

The collaboration with Kuano and other UK-based organizations builds upon Zapata's global leadership in the development of quantum-ready software. In the last year, Zapata has announced collaborations with BBVA in Spain and King Abdullah University of Science and Technologyin Saudi Arabia, and has also been working closely with global enterprises in finance, logistics, biopharma and more.

For all UK/EU business inquiries, contact Shane Rigby, Zapata's local Business Development Lead, at shane.rigby@zapatacomputing.com .

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing, Inc. builds quantum-ready applications for enterprise deployment using our flagship product Orquestra. Zapata has pioneered a new quantum-classical development and deployment paradigm that focuses on a range of use cases, including ML, optimization and simulation. Orquestra integrates best-in-class quantum and classical technologies including Zapata's leading-edge algorithms, open-source libraries in Python, and more. Zapata partners closely with hardware providers across the quantum ecosystem such as Amazon, Google, Honeywell, IBM, IonQ, Microsoft and Rigetti. Investors in Zapata include Comcast Ventures, BASF Venture Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Itochu Corporation, Merck Global Health and Robert Bosch Venture Capital.