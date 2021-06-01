EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Regulatory News:
Cegereal (Paris:CGR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
Identification code of
Aggregated daily volume
Daily weighted
Marché (MIC Code)
Number of
CEGEREAL
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
25/05/2021
FR0010309096
3,177
40.00
CEUO
1
* Arrondi deux chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
3,177
40.00
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
CEGEREAL
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|25/05/2021 14:32:50
FR0010309096
40.00
EUR
3,177
CEUO
|00266644050EXPA1
|reduction in the share capital by cancellation of shares
