Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will host a Virtual Investor Day on June 10, 2021. Presentations and a question and answer session by senior management will be webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) that day.

Registration and access to the live webcast can be found in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of the event will be made accessible shortly after the completion of the event. Presentation materials will be made accessible shortly before the event begins and will be archived on the company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Pentair plc

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005120/en/

Contacts:

Jim Lucas

SVP, Treasurer, FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel.: 763-656-5575

E-mail: jim.lucas@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Senior Manager, External Communications

Tel.: 763-656-5589

E-mail: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com