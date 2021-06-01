Demand for Nynomic's smart, miniaturised measurement technology is benefitting from the new automated production methodologies often referred to as industry 4.0. Revenue growth in FY20 and FY21 is supported by multi-million-dollar follow-on orders from a longstanding customer involved in automation for medical laboratories. This application is growing rapidly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many other industries are deploying Nynomic's technology to improve efficiency and make better use of natural resources. This dynamic has encouraged management to raise its medium-term growth target to revenue of €150.0m with an EBIT margin of at least 15%, realised through a combination of organic and inorganic growth.

