Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
PR Newswire
01.06.2021 | 13:03
Bright Minds Capital Partners invests in Sunstone Systems

LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Minds Capital Partners is pleased to announce an investment in Sunstone Systems, a British technology company focused on creating robust, renewable energy solutions. Sunstone delivers green energy to surveillance applications such as CCTV in a range of sectors.

Aaron David Sunstone Systems CFO commented, "We are delighted to welcome Bright Minds Capital Partners as investors in Sunstone. We are set up for significant growth over the next 12-18 months, with a global client base in high value markets and a suite of world-class, patented products. We are excited to bring on an experienced partner with a proven track record of building sustainable, profitable, value-creating businesses globally."

Bright Minds Capital Partners Chairman, David, Holme, said of the partnership, "Sunstone has a fantastic team and we have no doubt this will be a successful partnership. The company has practical applications for a market with long-term growth potential. We're excited to support them with their expansion goals."

About Bright Minds Capital Partners
Bright Minds Capital Partners is an open-ended fund investing in disruptive technology companies that are breaking corporate data silos. Based in Chicago and London, Bright Minds Capital Partners is led by David Holme and Nicola Stott, also founders of leading alternative legal services provider Exigent. With an accomplished team of legal technology leaders and investment experts, Bright Minds Capital Partners co-invests alongside select industry partners to maximize sector knowledge. For more information, please visit:
brightmindscapitalpartners.com

About Sunstone Systems
Sunstone Systems is a British green technology company focused on the design and manufacture of cutting-edge, wireless surveillance and communications solutions. Powered entirely by renewable energy, Sunstone's range of best-in-class, patented products deliver zero emissions solutions to Defence, Security, Oil & Gas, Construction, Highways and National Infrastructure clients around the world, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint while improving their connectivity and security. For more information about Sunstone Systems, please visit sunstone-systems.com or contact info@sunstone-systems.com

