Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: 4739 ISIN: GB00BYT26M80  
01.06.2021 | 13:08
Altus Strategies Plc: PDMR Dealings

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 28 May 2021 of the following director share dealings:

  • On 28 May 2021 Steven Poulton (Chief Executive Officer and Director) purchased 112,939 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 61.93p per share; and
  • On 28 May 2021, Mrs Anna Grainger, the spouse of Matthew Grainger (Executive Director), purchased a total of 10,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 63.52p per share.

Following the transactions as described above:

  • Mr Poulton's and persons' closely associated with Mr Poulton, total shareholding has increased to 5,870,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.30% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.
  • Mr Grainger's and persons' closely associated with Mr Grainger, total shareholding has increased to 2,108,899 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.61% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Steven Poulton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer & Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Altus Strategies plc
b)
LEI
2138001P93D9LMFIUA28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BJ9TYB96
c)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Purchases
Price
Volume
63.52p
7,939
64.00p
15,000
62.90p
10,000
61.30p
10,000
61.40p
15,000
61.80p
25,000
60.75p
30,000
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
112,939 Ordinary Shares
Price
61.93p (purchase)
f)
Date of the transactions
28 May 2021
g)
Place of the transactions
AIM

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Matthew Grainger
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Executive Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Altus Strategies plc
b)
LEI
2138001P93D9LMFIUA28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BJ9TYB96
c)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Purchases
Price
Volume
63.52p
10,000
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
10,000 Ordinary Shares
Price
63.52p (purchase)
f)
Date of the transactions
28 May 2021
g)
Place of the transactions
AIM

Altus Strategies Plc
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive
Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767
E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com
SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)
Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
SP Angel (Broker)
Grant Barker / Richard Parlons
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471
Shard Capital (Broker)
Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com


About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

**END**

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649823/PDMR-Dealings

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
