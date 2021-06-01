Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") provides an update on the share buy-back.

Deena Siblock, COO, comments, "Belgravia continues to buy-back its shares as the share price does not reflect the current NAV."

During the month ended May 31, 2021, Belgravia Hartford purchased through its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for cancellation, a total of 62,024 common shares at an average price of $0.18 per share. As of May 31, 2021, the Company has purchased for cancellation a total of 767,024 common shares. The NCIB will terminate on the earlier of February 23, 2022 and the date on which the maximum number of Common Shares that can be acquired pursuant to the NCIB have been purchased.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Belgravia owns a USD$12.2 million royalty interest from its formerly owned Ochoa asset in the state of New Mexico which the Company sold in 2017. The royalty includes the initial 75% of potential water revenue sales and a mining royalty whereby the Company is entitled to receive 1% of polyhalite production sales for any shortfall in payment of the total USD$12.2 million. Belgravia owns 100% of Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp. (formerly Intercontinental Potash Corp.), a Canadian company involved in mining and metals resource exploration and development. Belgravia owns 100% of Belgravia Hartford Estates Corp. (formerly, Trigon Exploration Utah Inc.), a US-based company registered to do business in the States of Utah and Florida involved in real estate acquisitions and development.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

(250) 763-5533

mazodi@blgv.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85942