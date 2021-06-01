Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF), and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, has signed a US$133,000 contract with a California state agency.

Plurilock is working closely with the agency to determine the project scope, establish stakeholders, a timeline, and expectations. The contracted statement of work included a security assessment, application analysis and testing, application penetration testing, policy and procedure review and development, network penetration testing, and remediation testing.

"Plurilock is working with the California agency to ensure their system is secure, particularly as we've seen an increase in government agencies targeted by cyberattacks across the United States," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This contract is part of our long-term plan to expand across industry verticals, and further solidifies our work to capture additional opportunities within the U.S. government sector."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. Plurilock offers world-class cybersecurity solutions paired with AI-driven, cloud-friendly security technologies that deliver persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely-while reducing cybersecurity friction.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

