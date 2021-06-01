9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1- 4, 2021 and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be followed by a virtual Q&A session.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference



Date: June 4th, 2021

Time: 12:30 to 12:55 p.m. (ET)

Presenter: John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/nmtr/1878903

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 30 days

Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule virtual one-on-one meetings with the

9 Meters Biopharma management team during the conference.

About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

The annual June conference will be held virtually with video presentations, keynotes, panels and 1x1/small group meetings via Zoom.

This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

For further information, please visit: www.Jefferies.com

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Corporate Contacts:

Edward J. Sitar

Chief Financial Officer

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

investor-relations@9meters.com

www.9meters.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Eames

LifeSci Communications, LLC

veames@lifescicomms.com

203-942-4626

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577

SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma

