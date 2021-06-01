Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (FSE: 1SZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports on its financial and operating results for the first quarter ("Q1") of 2021. The full version of the financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.santacruzsilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

Revenues increased by 43 per cent to $11.1-million during Q1 2021 ($7.8-million in Q1 2020);

Gross profit improved by $4-million to $2.2-million during Q1 2021 (Q1 2020 -- loss of $1.9-million);

Cash and marketable securities increased by 1,580 per cent to $6.8-million at March 31, 2021 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $0.4-million);

Subsequent to Q1 2021 the Company closed a private placement for CAD$14-million.

Carlos Silva, CEO of Santacruz, stated: "The first quarter of 2021 has been a pivotal quarter for Santacruz as we started to see the results of our efforts to increase production at Zimapan both as to throughput tonnage and head grades as we ramp up production from the Lomo del Toro mineralized zone. We expect further improvements during the second quarter which we anticipate will lead to stronger cash flow generation." Mr. Silva continued; "Our working capital has significantly improved during Q1 2021 and should further improve as a result of our investment in Zacatecas Silver Corp and our successful private placement completed on April 13, 2021."

Financial Results

Selected financial information for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and December 31 and March 31, 2020 is presented below:



Q1 Q4 Q1 Q1 2021 % Change vs

2021 2020 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2020











Revenue - Mining Operations 11,168 9,905 7,816 13% 43% Gross Profit (Loss) (1) 2,181 807 (1,874) 170% 216% Net Income (Loss) 6,518 (607) (87) 1,174% 7,592% Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Basic ($/share) 0.02 (0.00) (0.00) 100% 100% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 983 (3,536) (2,909) 8,092% 134% Working Capital Deficiency (at period end) (16,478) (22,514) (31,293) 27% 47%

(1) The Company reports additional non-IFRS measures which include Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. These additional financial disclosure measures are intended to provide additional information. See the Company's MD&A filed on SEDAR or its website for a reconciliation of these amounts to the unaudited interim financial statements for the respective periods.

Selected financial information for each of the Zimapan Mine and Rosario Project for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and December 31 and March 31, 2020 is presented below:



Q1 Q4 Q1 Q1 2021 % Change vs

2021 2020 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2020











Revenue

- Zimapan Mine

10,442 8,772 6,532 19% 60%

- Rosario Project 1,011 1,461 698 -31% 45% Gross Profit (Loss)

- Zimapan Mine 2,581 496 (363) 420% 811%

- Rosario Project (115) 220 (433) -152% 73%

With respect to the working capital deficiency of $16,478 at March 31, 2021, subsequent to period end gross proceeds of CAD$14,094 (USD$11,240) were raised from the completion of a non-brokered private placement and certain outstanding warrants and stock options were exercised for gross proceeds of CAD$525 (USD$435). Of these total funds, US$3,000 were used in connection with the Company's acquisition of the Zimapan Mine and the rest will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Operating Results

Selected operating results for each of the Zimapan Mine and Rosario Project for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020 is presented below:



2021 2020 Q1 2021 % Change vs Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Material Processed (tonnes milled) (4)













Zimapan Mine 156,433 180,003 164,846 106,725 139,903 -13% 12% Rosario Project 19,806 21,582 11,794 10,074 17,497 -8% 13% Consolidated 176,239 201,585 176,640 116,799 157,400 -13% 12% Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1) (3) (4)













Zimapan Mine 646,085 909,379 920,985 639,021 829,514 -29% -22% Rosario Project 60,893 90,863 56,693 70,744 73,251 -33% -17% Consolidated 706,978 1,000,242 977,678 709,765 902,765 -29% -22% Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) (4)













Zimapan Mine 553,450 545,580 625,036 500,486 626,984 1% -12% Rosario Project 52,520 74,511 36,628 30,018 61,111 -30% -14% Consolidated 605,970 620,091 661,664 530,504 688,095 -2% -12% Cash Cost of Production per Tonne (2) (4)













Zimapan Mine 49.04 48.90 39.91 38.79 45.96 0% 7% Rosario Project 57.86 59.68 87.08 69.49 79.61 -3% -27% Consolidated 50.03 50.06 43.06 41.44 49.70 0% 1% Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce (2) (4)













Zimapan Mine 19.91 23.21 17.45 14.47 16.04 -14% 24% Rosario Project 27.19 21.82 34.13 28.15 28.47 25% -5% Consolidated 20.54 23.04 18.38 15.25 17.15 -11% 20% All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent Oz (2) (4)













Zimapan Mine 21.03 24.95 18.54 15.60 17.08 -16% 23% Rosario Project 52.57 47.63 42.07 38.61 34.02 10% 55% Consolidated 23.76 27.67 19.85 16.90 18.59 -14% 28% Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce (2) (4)













Zimapan Mine 25.07 23.98 21.01 16.47 16.38 5% 53% Rosario Project 25.00 24.56 24.08 16.89 16.38 2% 53% Consolidated 25.06 24.05 21.18 16.49 16.66 4% 53%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces produced in 2021 have been calculated using prices of $25.00/oz., $1,925/oz., $0.85/lb, $1.05/lb and $3.00/lb. for silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper respectively applied to the metal content of the concentrates produced by the Rosario Project and the Zimapan Mine. Silver equivalent ounces produced in 2020 have been calculated using prices of $17.85/oz., $1,480/oz., $0.92/lb, $1.09/lb and $2.80/lb. for silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper respectively applied to the metal content of the concentrates produced by the Rosario Project and the Zimapan Mine.

(2) Silver equivalent sold ounces have been calculated using the realized silver prices stated in the table above, applied to the payable metal content of the concentrates sold from the Zimapan Mine and Rosario Project in 2021 and 2020.

(3) The Company reports non-IFRS measures which include Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent, All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent, Cash Cost of Production per Tonne, and Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See the Company's MD&A filed on SEDAR or its website for a discussion of these amounts.

(4) The Company is not including production and unit cost results from the Veta Grande Project in this MD&A as operations at Veta Grande were suspended during Q1 2020 and to date have not recommenced.

Discussion of Financial Results

The mill throughput challenges at both the Zimapan and Rosario operations were caused by an unstable power supply from Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (Mexico's power supply Company) in February that caused damage to the electric motors for the ball mills at both milling facilities. The matter was resolved in early March but mill availability was materially reduced for eight days and this in turn negatively impacted tonnes of mineral material processed, silver equivalent production, silver equivalent ounces sold, revenues and gross margin at both operations.

Notwithstanding this matter, the Company recorded net income of $6,518 for Q1 2021 (2020 - net loss $87) and a gross operating profit of $2,181 (2020 - operating loss of $1,874). During Q1 2021 the Company completed the sale of its Zacatecas Properties to Zacatecas Silver Corp. for consideration of $1,500 cash and 5 million shares of ZAC. This transaction resulted in a net gain on sale of $911 plus an unrealized gain at quarter end on the 5 million ZAC shares of $3,070.

The increased revenues reported in Q1 2021 reflect improved metal prices as compared to Q1 2020.

Discussion of Operational Results and Costs

Zimapan Mine

On April 21, 2020, in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Company temporarily suspended its mine, mill and exploration activities at the Zimapan Mine in Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico. The suspension of operations was strictly proactive as no cases of Covid-19 had been documented at the Zimapan mine.

On May 19, 2020, the Mexican government authorized the resumption of non-essential activities in municipalities that present low or no known cases of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, subject to criteria defined by the Secretariat of Health. The municipality of Zimapan, Hidalgo State, Mexico was classified as a low risk municipality.

As compared to Q4 2020, the Q1 2021 silver equivalent production decreased 29% due in part to the power supply issue and in part to the impact of using different metal price decks for the respective 2021 and 2020 fiscal years (see MD&A filed on SEDAR of at www.santacruzsilver.com for a more detailed discussion). The Q1 2021 silver equivalent production decreased by 4% (after adjusting for the metal price deck) as compared to Q1 2020.

Cash cost of production per tonne of mineralized material processed increased by 7% in Q1 2021 to $49.04/t as compared to Q1 2020. This resulted from a 19% increase in the cash cost of production while the tonnes of mineralized material processed increased by 12%, notwithstanding the negative impact of the unstable power supply during Q1 2021. Management expects this metric to improve moving forward in connection with a planned increase in mill throughput tonnage.

Cash cost of production per silver equivalent ounce sold increased by 24% to $19.91/oz in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020. This resulted from a 10% increase in the cash cost of sales of silver equivalent ounces while the silver equivalent payable ounces produced decreased by 12%. The unfavourable change in the silver equivalent payable ounces sold in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020 largely reflects the negative impact of the unstable power supply in Q1 2021 referenced earlier. Again, management expects this metric to improve moving forward in connection with a planned increase in mill throughput tonnage and an increase in mill feed from the Lomo del Toro mineralized zone.

All-in sustaining cash cost of production per silver equivalent ounce sold increased by 23% in Q1 2021 to $21.03/oz as compared Q1 2020. This resulted from an 9% increase in the cash cost of sales while the silver equivalent payable ounces produced decreased by 12%. This negative change is largely for the same reasons as referenced above in the discussion regarding cash cost of silver equivalent ounces sold.

Production at the Zimapan Mine is not supported by a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability or any other independent economic study under NI 43-101. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with production operations at the Zimapan Mine. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis in accordance with NI 43-101.

Rosario Project

As compared to Q1 2020, the Q1 2021 silver equivalent production decreased 33% due in part to the power supply issue and in part to the impact of using different metal price decks for the respective 2021 and 2020 fiscal years (see MD&A filed on SEDAR of at www.santacruzsilver.com for a more detailed discussion). The Q1 2021 silver equivalent production was essentially the same as for Q1 2020 after adjusting for the metal price deck.

Cash cost of production per tonne of mineralized material processed decreased by 27% in Q1 2021 to $57.86/t as compared to Q1 2020. This change reflects an 18% decrease in cash cost of production combined with a 13% increase in tonnes milled on a quarter over quarter basis. Management expects the Rosario Project to increase mill throughput tonnage to approximately 320 tpd by mid-2021 at improved operating economics arising from changing to horizontal mining of veins from vertical mining during Q1 2021.

Cash cost of production per silver equivalent ounce sold decreased by 5% in Q1 2021 to $27.19/oz as compared to Q1 2020. This change in unit costs reflects in part a 14% decrease in silver equivalent payable ounces sold combined offset by an 18% decrease in cash cost of sales. The reasons for these changes are as referenced above.

All-in sustaining cash cost of production per silver equivalent ounce sold increased by 55% in Q1 2021 to $52.57/oz as compared to Q1 2020. This change in unit costs reflects in part a 14% decrease in silver equivalent payable ounces sold and a 33% increase in all-in sustaining cash cost of sales. The increase in all-in sustaining cash cost of sales is largely due to a one-time consulting fee incurred during Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020. The decrease in silver equivalent payable ounces sold occurred for the reasons described above with respect to cash cost per silver equivalent ounce.

The decision to commence production at the Rosario Mine and Membrillo Prospect were not based on a feasibility study with mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Zimapan and Rosario) and two exploration properties, the La Pechuga property and Santa Gorgonia prospect. The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

