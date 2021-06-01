Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX5L ISIN: CA00165X1087 Ticker-Symbol: 6LLN 
Frankfurt
01.06.21
08:11 Uhr
0,048 Euro
-0,008
-13,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALX RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0490,07413:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALX RESOURCES
ALX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALX RESOURCES CORP0,048-13,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.