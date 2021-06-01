New Semi-Conductive Polymer Nanocomposite Provides Higher Power Retention at Increased Temperatures

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched its newest nVent RAYCHEM self-regulating heating cable, the nVent RAYCHEM HTV. The new heating cable will be used in critical industrial applications with high exposure or maintenance temperatures. Offering superior levels of high power retention (HPR) during a design life of more than three decades, the brand new self-regulating heating cable, nVent RAYCHEM HTV, meets stringent demands for maximum process integrity while protecting people, processes and infrastructure.

Increased performance, extended design life

nVent RAYCHEM HTV surpasses previous self-regulating heating cables in performance and design life. Specifically designed for high temperature environments, the cable can operate under high continuous operating temperatures of 205°C/400°F and withstand temperatures up to 260°C/500°F. Its power retention levels are unparalleled: after 10 years of performance at 205°C/400°F, the HTV cable retains 95 percent of its power output. This not only reduces downtime risk and maintenance costs for decades, it also increases plant safety and productivity.

"We understand how important day-to-day operational integrity is," said Marty Lee, nVent vice president of product management. "While long-term design life is important, the power retention profile over time is equally important. With 95 percent power retention for 10 years and a more than 30-year design life, our customers can be confident of improved process integrity and lower contingencies for decades to come. In an increasingly electrified world, the HTV heating cable will save our customers money and increase their overall operational efficiencies."

New materials and groundbreaking research and development

To create such a high-performance heating cable, nVent turned to new materials, as well as new developments in nanotechnology and thermal structuring of the materials.

"The nVent RAYCHEM name has long been synonymous with innovative science; true R&D. nVent still operates that way today," said Linda Kiss, nVent vice president of engineering. "We have almost 75 years of expertise in polymer materials science and have gained new knowledge about how best to construct the highest temperature composites. We created a ground-breaking, new semi-conductive polymer nanocomposite material with increased thermal stability, which provides superior power retention at high temperatures."

nVent RAYCHEM heat tracing cables are already well known for their exceptional freeze protection capabilities and the maintenance of critical process temperatures, in many industrial facilities around the world. From critical chemicals to power plants, from oil gas to pharmaceutical and renewable industries, nVent RAYCHEM products and solutions are associated with reliability, high-caliber performance and long operational life. The new nVent RAYCHEM HTV self-regulating heating cable will build upon this reputation by offering industrial plant owners the opportunity to advance their process integrity and operational efficiency for decades to come.

The nVent RAYCHEM HTV heating cable is internationally certified for use in hazardous areas, comes with a 10-year product warranty and is now globally available.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

