Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2021 | 14:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq celebrates 100 Switches from First North Growth Market to Nordic Main Markets

Stockholm, June 1, 2021 - Today's listing of Cibus Nordic (CIBUS) marks an
important milestone as Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) now has welcomed 100 companies
switching from the First North Growth and First North Premier markets to the
Main Markets in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. Out of the 100, 84 has
taken the step to Nasdaq Stockholm. The 100 companies represent an accumulated
market cap of over EUR 76.3 billion. Supported by the strong ecosystem that
supports Nordic companies' growth journeys, Nasdaq First North has positioned
itself as a leading market for European small- and medium-sized companies. 

Launched in 2005, the First North Growth Market has been a stepping-stone for
companies before listing on Nasdaq's European Main Markets, where more than 650
companies are traded across Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Iceland. At the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, more than 330 companies are traded today and over
170 member firms engage in daily trading, with around half of the trades made
by international banks and brokerage houses. 

Among the 100 companies that have taken the step to a Main Market is
Sweden-based bio convergence company Cellink, which made the switch in August
of last year. Cellink listed on First North in 2016, less than a year after the
company was founded and its co-founder and CEO Erik Gatenholm said then that
the company's "success as a publicly listed company has been thanks to the
opportunity that has been available on the First North Growth Market." 

All Firth North listed companies represent an accumulated market cap of EUR
61.2 billion. Total revenue for First North Growth Market companies grew 10.5%
every year from 2008 to 2019. This compares to the total revenue growth for
non-listed companies, which came in at 4.2%. 

"Through a Nasdaq First North Growth Market listing, companies have been given
access to a platform that can help them generate higher growth and facilitate
easier access to capital that create jobs and allows for investments compared
to many non-listed companies," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European
Listings at Nasdaq. "The Nasdaq First North Growth market has now established
itself as a leading growth market in Europe and have positioned itself as a
steppingstone to the Main Market, for now 100 companies, giving companies that
take the step access to even more investors, index inclusion and further
visibility to support their continued growth." 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.