Applied Systems Names Tom Needs as CEO of Applied Systems Europe

Technology industry leader joins Applied to lead European business

Brighton, UK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that it has named Tom Needs as the Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems Europe. Needs will lead Applied's European business unit to drive expansion and delivery of innovation to the market at speed and scale. "I am excited to join Applied and bring my two decades of technology experience to an industry that is undergoing exciting, digitally-driven change," said Needs. "I look forward to joining a winning team with Applied and bringing my focus on innovation, customer success and operational excellence to deliver value to our growing customer base and partners."

Needs brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the technology sector spanning across multiple industries, including the European insurance industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Node4 Ltd., a leading private equity backed technology services company comprising private & public cloud services, connectivity, and collaboration solutions, where he was responsible for scaling operations and driving customer growth and retention. His experience building rapidly growing organisations focused on technology innovation will provide great value to Applied's employees, customers, and the broader insurance ecosystem as the company continues to scale its operations and deliver world-class technologies and services.

"We are excited to have Tom take the helm as Applied's European CEO as we hit our next growth stage for our European operations," said Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Systems. "He is joining at a time of great momentum for our business, and I am confident that his strong technical background and relentless commitment to customer success will only further accelerate our ability to deliver world-class innovation and services to the UK and European insurance ecosystem."

Needs is taking over from Andy Fairchild who is stepping back from Applied.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.