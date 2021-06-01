IKIN Inc.: IKIN Offers Complimentary White Paper on the Emotional Engagement of Holograms

Noted technology analyst Brent Kelly, Ph.D., lays out the business case for accessible holographic applications

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, is making the white paper, "Creating Strong Emotional Attachment to Your Products Using Holographs," available to interested parties free of charge. Authored by KelCor principal analyst E. Brent Kelly, Ph.D., the paper discusses multiple use cases where the emotional attachment enabled through volumetric imagery can open new avenues of customer engagement and product differentiation.

A well-respected expert on emerging technologies and how they can facilitate business advantage, Dr. Kelly writes that holographic technology can radically amplify the emotional engagement people feel for a company and its products. "Emotional attachments and fierce loyalty to products or services are what often separate a category leader from its competitors. Marketers strive for this kind of brand equity because it causes disproportionate revenues to flow to the company and organizations who can create it."

IKIN delivers holographic capabilities through its RYZ solutions portfolio. IKIN's technology works in ambient light, does not require goggles or headgear, and is compatible with smartphones. IKIN offers a developer toolkit for designers and ISVs, a mobile app for enterprise and consumer use, and a display accessory for mobile phones that will be in the market in early 2022. The RYZ platform simplifies the creation and display of holographic content within existing business applications, games, and communications services through simple drag-and-drop design elements that are available on popular development platforms from market leaders such as Unity Technologies.

"Emotional engagement is a new concept that has an enormous impact on the sustainability and growth of practically every brand, and holography can play a huge role in strengthening the emotional tie between consumer and brand," said IKIN chief executive officer Joe Ward. "Dr. Kelly has done an excellent job of highlighting business use cases in fields such as health care, communications, education, and enterprise business that not only demonstrate the significance of emotional engagement, but will hopefully inspire entrepreneurial developers to create a new wave of differentiated holographic solutions."

