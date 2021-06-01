Vicinity Motor Corp.: Vicinity Motor Corp. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

CEO William Trainer to Present Thursday, June 10th, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motors" or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. EDT - Track 2

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) is a leading Canadian supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Vicinity's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a strategic supply agreement with BMW, seeks to lead the global transition to a more sustainable public transit system. For more information, please visit https://vicinitymotorcorp.com.

