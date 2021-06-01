Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
01.06.2021 | 14:32
SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

CEO Joseph Ladin to Present Wednesday, June 9th, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. EDT - Track 3
Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Public Relations Contact:

EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
SFLM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649241/SFLMaven-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-Invitational-XI

