Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses its Solution to Mounting Cybersecurity Threats in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Shannon Wilkinson, co-founder and CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), to discuss how the Company's cyber threat intelligence application captures exponential growth opportunity within the $170 billion global cyber security market.

Tego's innovative intelligence platform reduces risk, prevents cyber-attacks, and protects intellectual property and data. Given the heightened frequency and severity of security breaches in recent years, Tego addresses a market hungry for proactive solutions that stay ahead of criminal attacks.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Wilkinson described the tactical history of Tego and how its corporate structure enables the Company to advance its platform and deliver scalable solutions.

"We're really filling the gap and ending some of the frustrations that are out there for cyber intelligence," she stated. "We purpose-built the company to go public from the very get-go in order to help fund research and development of our platform through getting friends and family involved in the company."

According to Accenture, the average cost of a malware attack on a company is $2.6 million. Dismal to this statistic is that it typically takes organizations 206 days to realize they're even under attack. In the interview, Wilkinson offered a deeper dive into the magnitude of cybercrime in modern business.

"It's staggering, and of course through the pandemic we've seen an exponential rise in cybercrime," she stated, referring to a report that cybercrime has increased 300% since the start of the COVID pandemic.

For Tego, this creates a wealth of opportunity in the emerging cyber threat intelligence market, which is growing at twice the rate of the overall cybersecurity market, Wilkinson noted.

The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) collects disparate, vetted threat data from different sources and utilizes a proprietary process to compile, analyze and deliver data to an enterprise in a timely, informative and relevant manner. The first version of the platform will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform while future versions will incorporate with other established SIEM systems and platforms such as Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and LogRhythm.

What makes the TTIP especially unique is that it provides specific details - the who, what, when and where - to quickly identify and enable appropriate action against the threat.

"We take the very important step of adding context and adding additional information that security operations teams need," said Wilkinson. "That's something that's missing from a lot of threat intelligence platforms, is that context, the information that the special operations teams need when an incident occurs."

The CEO then explained how Tego integrates into an enterprise's existing platform to increase efficiency and the return-on-investment of the cybersecurity tools the enterprise currently uses, and then discussed the Company's scalability and experience of the main drivers of its leadership team.

"Technology within a company is great, but without a good management team behind it, the company will struggle," she said. "That's one of the reasons why at Tego we decided that we needed to have a strong management team with a good network and a lot of experience in the industry."

The interview also highlighted Tego's accelerated path toward revenue and profitability - with licensing tagged at $75,000 per license per year - as well as its ability to build a sustainable and scalable business model.

"One of the nice things is that we're not having to go out and create a customer base, but we're building on top of existing customer bases," Wilkinson told Smith. "That makes our sales and marketing strategy a little bit easier than going out and custom building a customer base from scratch."

Wilkinson concluded the interview by explaining how Tego, as a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (Saas) provider, enjoys high gross profit margins. The Company also boasts a low share count held by friendly investors; a highly efficient management team; and an enviable position as a prime acquisition target for cybersecurity and technology companies.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/june-interview-tego-cyber-tgcb/

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), "the Company," was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and LogRhythm.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://TegoCyber.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Contact Information:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100

Email: Info@TegoCyber.com

Web: TegoCyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649690/Tego-Cyber-Inc-Discusses-its-Solution-to-Mounting-Cybersecurity-Threats-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom