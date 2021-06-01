Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV's Airocide System Installed in Uruguayan School System

60 Airocide® Units now operating in Colegio Santa Elena

Installation is expected to be first of many as international expansion strategy accelerates

Installation in school system follows recently awarded $3.5 million minimum first year purchase commitment to Applied UV from South Africa distributor

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its distributor has installed 60 Airocide® units in Colegio Santa Elena, a private school located in Montevideo, Uruguay. Applied UV expects that this installation will serve as a prototype project for the expansion of the Airocide® solution into the school systems located in South America.

The challenge for Santa Elena school administrators was the same one faced by all school administrators around the world: the requirement of physical distance protocols for schools severely reduces the goal of full attendance. To address social distancing requirements, the Santa Elena school collaborated with engineers, researchers, and the Pasteur Institute, to analyze the possibility of using similar air purification technology deployed in places where pathogen control was essential, such as operating theaters and health care facilities. After conducting internal testing, Colegio Santa Elena determined that adding air purification systems to classrooms could reduce or eliminate the viruses and bacteria that circulate at different times of the year, improve air quality, and better protect the health of students and teachers.

"The evidence continues to mount on the academic toll remote learning has taken on children," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "While many recommended mitigation measures in schools may continue for some time, the need for more permanent and sustainable solutions continues to grow. There is increasingly universal recognition that infections can be prevented by improving indoor ventilation systems that control hazards of airborne transmission of respiratory infections. We are thrilled that the Airocide® system has been chosen to be part of the solution to reopening the Colegio Santa Elena to full attendance. We are eager to share this success story with the entire Uruguayan school system, which currently has 1,400 urban schools with an average of eight classrooms per school."

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

