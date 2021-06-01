NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 1
1 June 2021
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC
(the "Racecourse" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR shareholding
The Company has been notified that Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has acquired 10,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') on 12thMay 2021 at a price of GBP 5.825 per Share. Dominic J Burke has a resultant interest of 137,365 Shares, representing 4.10 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
|PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON
|PURCHASE DATE
|NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED
|PRICE PAID PER SHARE (£)
|RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
|Dominic J Burke
|2021-05-12
|10,000
|5.825
|137,365
The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dominic J Burke
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director (Chairman)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Newbury Racecourse Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|Identification code
|GB0002910429
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) GBP 5.825
|Volume(s) 10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|10,000
GBP 5.825
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
