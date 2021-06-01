Anzeige
01.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tre Kronor Property Investment AB is updated (256/21)

On April 13, 2021, the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover
offer from LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB ("LSTH") to the shareholders in
the Company. 

On May 4, 2021, the observation status was updated with reference to a public
takeover from Trophi Fastighets AB (publ) to the shareholders in the Company. 

On May 31, 2021, LSTH disclosed a press release with information that LSTH had
acquired control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The
press release also stated that LSTH intended to initiate compulsory acquisition
proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in the Company, and to require a
delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Later that same day, the Company issued a press release with information that
LSTH has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the remaining
shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of LSTH, had decided
to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (3KR,
ISIN code SE0010169516, order book ID 145914). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
