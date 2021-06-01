Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar updates Mobile App with Augmented Reality, initiates enterprise SaaS programs and approved for US trading

Company accelerates its platform growth, SaaS program development and receives approval to trade in the US on the OTCQB.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the end of May, Phase 4 , the final major release of the initial launch strategy of its Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. The Company is also expanding its Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem to create what management believes is one of the world's first digital identity consumer centric Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms that supports all verifiable credentials stakeholders, including Holders, Issuers and Verifiers of verifiable credentials within a "Trust Triangle" transaction environment, compliant with W3C standards. In addition to this, the Liquid Avatar trademark has been granted registration approval by the USPTO and the Company has now received approval to trade its publicly listed securities in the United States of America on the OTCQB and will be providing further information on the commencement of trading expected but not assured, by mid-June.

Phase 4 is an update to the first 3 phases launched in February, March, and April respectively and provides users with further gamification and engagement experience through a customized Augmented Reality SDK integration with ImagineAR Inc. (CSE:IP / OTCQB:IPNFF) announced earlier this year. Liquid Avatar's AR integration will also support the Oasis Digital Studios Augmented Reality NFT program which is ramping up its digital collectible programs. To showcase the AR platform, Liquid Avatar Technologies and ImagineAR are working on an integration to deliver select Liquid Avatars from the Liquid Avatar Marketplace at no cost when a user engages the Liquid Avatar AR lens at any one of approximately 30,000 Tim Hortons, McDonald's, Dunkin' or Starbucks locations in the US and Canada. The rollout should, although there are no guarantees, occur by mid-June.

Phase 4 also includes further fixes and updates and will pave the way for a full digital wallet rollout and integration of the mobile card app for the KABN Visa Card. The Company is also planning further language integration to serve the increasing global marketplace for Digital Identity.

With over 13,000 downloads of the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, the Company has begun ramping up its marketing programs with The Campus Agency, as previously disclosed, to onboard college and university students in the US, starting with Boston University, UC Berkeley, Arizona State University, Florida International University, Rutgers, Columbia, and others, as well as other app marketing agencies to reach specific online audiences.

With the launch of its pilot program for digital credentials wallets, the Company is also working on future updates of its Liquid Avatar's Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem ("LAVCE") for its users and enterprise clients. LAVCE enables users ("Holders") to hold, and is adding functionality to allow institutions, facilities, workplaces, eCommerce providers, healthcare, educators, and governments ("Issuers"), to create and issue verifiable credentials, such as health testing and validation, official identity documents, registrations, memberships, eCommerce confirmations and other electronic credentials. These credentials can be attached to a user's identity and managed digitally by the Holder through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, and then validated by an organization (a "Verifier") to prove the status of the credential. With this platform, the Company is developing recurring and transactional revenue programs on an enterprise level. Potential future developments of the platform, intended but not guaranteed for late 2021 and into 2022, include secure peer to peer communications and other tools and services that leverage verification technologies, enhancing current global communications infrastructures.

The Liquid Avatar beta app, which features user created digital icons that allow users to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, officially launched globally in the Google Play and Apple App Store on February 18, 2021. Now with the foundational first four phases available, the Liquid Avatar app will continue to provide regular monthly launches which will include additional updates, features and phases. Regular releases and updates will provide users with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with existing features before moving on to more comprehensive services such as the management of their digital identity using verifiable credentials.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc., focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a card and mobile app platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

