Combined Capabilities Offers First Ever Fully-Digital OEM/EMS Sourcing Experience

Today, Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC, a data integration and automation company focusing on the electronics industry, and Luminovo, an EMS-focused provider of RfQ and sourcing management software platform, announce their partnership to form a best-in-class experience for their customers.

"Leading with data integration and automation allows for a more improved customer experience," said Tony Powell, CTO of Orbweaver Sourcing LLC. "Orbweaver's DataHub product is being leveraged to facilitate point-to-point connections between Suppliers and Customers directly in Luminovo's RfQ and sourcing product."

"Leveraging existing data automation technology allows us to focus on our core business," stated Timon Ruban, founder of Luminovo. "We can build on the integrated data right away by offering contract pricing that goes beyond regular list prices of distributors and provides our customers the ability to make real-time purchasing decisions without ever leaving our product."

Luminovo is focused on EMS providers that cover high-mix-low-volume production. Their central product, LumiQuote, joins, digitizes, and automates the quotation and sourcing processes including material and production calculations. LumiQuote also simplifies collaboration within EMS providers and with external stakeholders through modules like the BOM Importer and the BOM Digital Twin. These modules automatically organize and turn clients' BOMs into digital versions, on which team members can collaborate before aligning sourcing options with suppliers or clients. This enables EMS providers who are dealing with high numbers of quotation requests from diverse customers to complete RfQs faster, offer more competitive prices, and increase their customer satisfaction.

Orbweaver operates primarily in the electronics manufacturing industry, with customers in automotive, industrial manufacturing, electrical, aerospace, and adjacent industries with manufacturing-to-distribution supply chains. Their core products are focused on automating the data moving in and out of a company, in any format. Orbweaver's DataHub product acts as a universal data translator, allowing companies to quickly and easily send and receive digital documents regardless of format. The primary modes of digital communication supported by Orbweaver DataHub include API, EDI, flat files (ETL), JSON, and XML/CXML.

"As supply chains continue to move forward with automation and digitization, it's imperative that organizations begin to adopt these technologies to stay relevant." said Powell. "We are excited to help facilitate such progress for our customers."

"While big industries are screaming for more electronics, we commonly see analog processes in production as the bottleneck for large opportunities of value creation," Ruban goes on. "We are dedicated to supporting the electronics value chain by introducing new-generation tooling now and increasing value creation in the long run by adding machine learning modules."

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to many of the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.

About Luminovo: Luminovo is a SaaS company building collaborative, data-driven, and automated software for the electronics industry rethinking processes of EMS providers, OEMs, and distributors in order to bring tomorrow's technological innovations faster to life. Luminovo works with leading EMS providers in Europe to develop an intuitive-to-use tool and a future-oriented solution to challenges like part and skills shortages. For more information visit https://luminovo.ai/.

