B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd.

Ramat Gan, 1 June 2021

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 27 May 2021 (the "May 27 Announcement"), the Company updates today that the completion of the merger transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated 17 March 2021 by and among Yossi Willi Management and Investments Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel ("Purchaser 1"), Zvi v & Co. Company Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel (together with Purchaser 1, the "Purchasers"), Yoseph Zvi 2021 Management Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel, and the Company (the transaction contemplated thereunder, the "Merger") occurred on 30 May 2021.

The cancellation of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 each on the Official List will take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 2 June 2021.

Pursuant to the Merger, each shareholder of the Company (other than the Purchasers and certain affiliates thereof) is entitled to an amount of £0.30 per each issued and outstanding ordinary share of the Company (such shares, "Shares", and shareholders entitled to receive such amounts, "Selling Shareholders").

Information regarding settlement of the consideration to which Selling Shareholders are entitled is set forth in the May 27 Announcement. Relevant materials have been posted to the website of the Company. Please visit http://www.bsd-c.com/general-meetings.

A Selling Shareholder that has any questions regarding the settlement of consideration should contact Computershare Investor Services PLC, Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol BS99 6AH; Phone Number: +44 (0) 370 707 4040.

