01.06.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Brilliant Future AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (257/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Brilliant Future AB, company registration
number 556392-3332, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Brilliant Future AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be June 23, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               BRILL          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 7,390,860        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015811625      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226691         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556392-3332       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5045.
