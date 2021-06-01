Anzeige
01.06.2021
01.06.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics May 2021

Stockholm, June 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for May 2021: 

The share trading increased by 10.0% to a daily average of 4.325bn EUR,
compared to 3.931bn EUR in May 2020. Compared to the previous month, April
2021, the daily average increased by 4.6%. 

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 1.5 % to a daily average of 347,994
contracts, compared with 342,913 contracts in May 2020. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 43.0% to a daily average of
33.7m EUR compared to 59.0m EUR in May 2020. 

Evolution AB was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed
by Novo Nordisk A/S. 

Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by
BofA Securities Europe SA. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to
78.4%, compared to 76.9% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 2.8 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.6 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 92.7%

For OMXH25 companies 91.8%

For OMXS30 companies 94.4%





1)   Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

2)   Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3)   ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland.

4)   Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 

5)   EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 





About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
