Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics May 2021

Stockholm, June 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for May 2021: The share trading increased by 10.0% to a daily average of 4.325bn EUR, compared to 3.931bn EUR in May 2020. Compared to the previous month, April 2021, the daily average increased by 4.6%. Cleared derivatives volume increased by 1.5 % to a daily average of 347,994 contracts, compared with 342,913 contracts in May 2020. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 43.0% to a daily average of 33.7m EUR compared to 59.0m EUR in May 2020. Evolution AB was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Novo Nordisk A/S. Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by BofA Securities Europe SA. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 78.4%, compared to 76.9% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 2.8 larger For OMXH25 companies 2.6 larger For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 92.7% For OMXH25 companies 91.8% For OMXS30 companies 94.4% 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.