Berkeley Lights, Inc: Berkeley Lights releases subscription-based access program and signs first customers

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, announced the release of its TechAccess Subscription model to enable broader customer access to their cutting-edge, single-cell screening technology. The new offering brings requested volume and throughput flexibility to customers who want to access the company's cell line development and antibody discovery workflows. The all-inclusive subscription provides customers with a comprehensive suite of products, including a Beacon system, software, consumables, service, support, and commercial use rights. Each TechAccess subscription has a renewable 1-year term and provides customers with the turnkey capacity they need and the financial benefits of no up-front capital expense. The all-inclusive offering also provides customers with innovation insurance, providing access to Berkeley Lights' latest technology features and capabilities at no additional cost.



Berkeley Lights has already started signing subscription-based access agreements with customers doing cell line development as well as antibody discovery and expects many more to come. Many customers welcome the capacity-based access model as an alternative to direct purchase of Berkeley Lights technology. Those with lower capacity requirements are particularly eager to take advantage of the significant speed, throughput and quality benefits of the Berkeley Lights platform, under a model that now matches their capacity needs. "We are thrilled that we can now offer this game-changing technology to our partners and customers as part of our core services," said Amy He, Senior Director of Bionova Scientific Process Development. "We will be able to deliver high-quality product faster while meeting our need for campaign flexibility with no up-front capital expense.

The release of the TechAccess Subscription model aligns with the upcoming availability of the upgraded Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0 workflow and Opto Assure for cell line development assays. "Our customers have been requesting tailored access to our technology and the TechAccess Subscription model fits their specific needs," said John Proctor, Ph.D., SVP, Antibody Therapeutics Berkeley Lights. "Since the release, we have seen a positive customer response to this program, which we believe will broaden our served available market and accelerate the adoption of Berkley Lights technology."

