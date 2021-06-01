KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Group Issued Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation Authorizing Transport of Lithium-Ion and Metal Batteries for Recycling

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it was issued a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling. The permit provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries exceeds 300 Watt-Hours. The permit authorizes the exceptions based on using KULR's specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the Company's patented thermal runaway shield (TRS) technology.

The permit issuance comes at a crucial time for the general public since lithium batteries used by consumers and companies such as outdoor power equipment manufacturers are increasingly larger and more energy dense, such as batteries for lawn mowers, snow blowers and power tools. These batteries require shipment for recycling when they reach end of life. Of particular interest to regulatory bodies are KULR's passive propagation resistant (PPR) design and proprietary internal short circuit (ISC) battery safety testing technology. As a provider of space-proven expertise in the design, manufacturing, testing and development of innovative risk mitigation solutions to enhance lithium battery safety, KULR continues to support regulatory initiatives that promote the development and safe transportation of lithium batteries, especially in end of life and recycling applications.

"Sound battery design, testing and packaging play a critical role in reducing the likelihood of cells and batteries experiencing thermal events. These factors are also crucial in reducing the hazards when a cell or battery experiences a thermal event," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. "Our product strategy is to provide a suite of products to address the battery safety issue from testing, transportation, application, second life, and to end of life. The recent issuance of this special permit from the Department of Transportation is a continuation of that strategy. We firmly believe the rising safety regulations in the renewable energy market will be a strong catalyst for KULR's products and testing services going forward."

The permit, issued as SP21139, was awarded on May 28th, 2021.

