Security requirements validated in accordance with international attestation standard

Fabasoft has completed the SOC 2 audit for its Fabasoft Business Process Cloud. Auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), Germany, issued the audit report, which outlines the way in which the solution addresses the SOC 2 criteria in the area of security.

As part of a comprehensive audit process, PwC validated compliance with the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To this end, PwC examined and documented the existing internal control mechanisms for the services offered, covering aspects such as risk minimization, access controls, monitoring measures, and communication.

The audit was conducted in accordance with the international attestation standard ISAE 3000 and assessed both how suitable and how effective the controls are executed within a defined audit period. Fabasoft received the final audit results in the form of an extensive report. The SOC 2 criteria stipulate that service organizations must ensure that data is kept confidential and secure during processing and storage, that the data can be accessed at any time, and that controls are in place to protect the confidentiality and privacy of the information. The report also includes the service auditor's specific testing procedures for determining the operational effectiveness of the controls.

"Fabasoft is highly committed to ensuring information security and data privacy. The SOC 2 audit once again underscores the fact that we provide Fabasoft cloud services for our customers and their data that are based on the most exhaustive security standards," adds Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

About Fabasoft Business Process Cloud

In the Fabasoft Business Process Cloud, companies exchange barrier-free digital content across organizations, IT infrastructures, and countries. Functionalities such as automatic synchronization, versioning, auditing, digital signatures for documents, and automated workflows facilitate collaboration and ensure transparency. For use cases that include contract management and managing technical data and documents in the industrial sector, Fabasoft provides off-the-shelf products that are ready for use immediately without the need for a labor-intensive IT project.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management.

