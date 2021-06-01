Anzeige
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: A0MKJF ISIN: US86800U1043 
PR Newswire
01.06.2021
Media Alert: Supermicro CEO Keynote at COMPUTEX 2021 VIRTUAL

Supermicro CEO Delivers Keynote Address; Supermicro Virtual Booth with the Latest System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Dynamic Markets including Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge, and Enterprise; Supermicro Press Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, 2021 (COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual), Supermicro's president and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a company update and detail the latest servers and storage product innovations.

In addition, a press conference with CEO Charles Liang will follow the presentation. Intel's Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, General Manager of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Group, will be a guest presenter.

Supermicro's virtual booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

What: Supermicro Keynote Address; Computex Virtual Booth; Press Conference

Where: Virtual

  • Keynote Address
  • Virtual Booth
  • Press Conference

When:

  • Keynote Address: June 2, 2021 (Wed) (GMT+8) 10:30am-11:00
  • Press conference: June 2, 2021 (Wed) (GMT+8) 10:30am-11:15
  • Virtual Booth: May 31, 2021 (10am, UTC+8) - June 30 (12 midnight, UTC+8), 2021

All sessions and the keynote will remain available online until May 31, 2022.

Who: Executives from Supermicro and Intel

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
