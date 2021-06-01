Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day IV ("VID IV") June 8-10, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer of Omai Gold Mines, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 1:00pm EST, June 10, 2021. VID IV is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID IV, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Early prospectors identified Guyana's vast mineral wealth 130 years ago, and at the heart of the country's gold mining history is the Omai mine: a multi-million-ounce deposit that was once South America's largest producing gold mine. We're building on this past success with new tools, relationships and vision to bring this under-explored gold district back to life, providing a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to participate in value creation.

Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Omai Gold Mines Corp., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License covering 4,590 acres, including the past producing Omai gold mine.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com.

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here: www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here: www.ftmig.com.

