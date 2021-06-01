Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Smile Innovations Group (SIG) is please to announce the completion of debt and equity financing aimed to integrate existing operations and fund future acquisitions.

SIG, founded in 2018, has made tremendous head way into the dental lab space, with acquisitions such as Milident Inc. and their original acquisition, Shanto Dental Ceramics, under their growing portfolio of laboratories. With aggressive expansion plans, including another three projected for completion in 2021, RBC offers a strong partnership and financial facilities in order to execute on growth plans.

Executives from both parties are enthusiastic about the new relationship. "On behalf of RBC in British Columbia, I am thrilled to partner with Canada's leading dental lab group and help bring innovation and technology to life in the digital manufacturing process," said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President, RBC - British Columbia. Manny Padda, SIG's Executive Chairman shared the following, "This has been a transformative year for our company, and we are pleased to work with RBC, Canada's largest financial institution, as we continue our acquisition strategy, growing our network of dental laboratories across the country."

Smile Innovations Group is Canada's leading dental lab network, focusing on dental laboratory acquisitions, consolidation and the development of dental products and services. Established in 2018, the management of Smile Innovations Group offers extensive experience and success in the operational management of large-scale businesses and continually seeks out additional opportunities to add to their growing portfolio of companies. It was co-founded by Manny Padda, Executive Chairman and Donald Park, CEO.

