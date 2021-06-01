Anzeige
01.06.2021
OptiGroup completes the acquisition of PacsOn in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the shares in PacsOn Sverige AB. The transaction was completed after approval of the Swedish Competition Authority.

PacsOn, with a turnover of 840 million SEK in 2020, is a leading provider of products and supply solutions within packaging and business consumables. PacsOn will become part of OptiGroup's Business Area Packaging and will continue to operate under its current brand. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Business Area Packaging will become one of the leading B2B distributors of packaging solutions in Sweden.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Jesper Hall, SVP Packaging, OptiGroup, Tel. +46 72 229 20 71
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, Tel. +46 706 404684

