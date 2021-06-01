Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NOTICE 1 JUNE 2021 SHARES

NOTICE 1 JUNE 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NETUM GROUP OYJ At the request of Netum Group Oyj, Netum Group Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 2, 2021. Trading code: NETUM Number of shares: 11 535 000 ISIN code: FI4000390943 Order book ID: 225900 Company Identity Number: 2804021-5 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli Bank Plc. For further information, please call Evli Bank on +358 40 579 6210. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260