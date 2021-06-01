Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
01.06.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NOTICE 1 JUNE 2021 SHARES

NOTICE 1 JUNE 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: NETUM GROUP OYJ

At the request of Netum Group Oyj, Netum Group Oyj's shares will be traded on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 2, 2021. 

Trading code: NETUM
Number of shares: 11 535 000
ISIN code: FI4000390943
Order book ID: 225900
Company Identity Number: 2804021-5

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 10 Technology
Super sector: 1010 Technology


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli
Bank Plc. For further information, please call Evli Bank on +358 40 579 6210. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
